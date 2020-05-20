What Happened To Shad Gaspard? Dwayne Johnson, Goldberg, Mick Foley React To Missing News

Former and current WWE superstars have all flocked to social media, praying for the well being of Shad Garpard's family after the former wrestler went missing on Sunday, May 17. The 39-year-old was involved in a swimming accident near the coast of Venice Beach in Los Angeles California where he was reportedly engulfed by a huge wave. The likes of Dwayne Johnson, Kofi Kingston, Bill Goldberg, Mark Henry, all took to Twitter to send messages to Shad Gaspard's wife Siliana Gaspard and her family while they await an update on the whereabouts of the former Cryme Tyme member.

What happened to Shad Gaspard? Shad Gaspard missing

According to the reports coming out on Sunday, Shad Gaspard, a 10-year-old boy (reported to be his son), and a group of swimmers got caught in a rip current just off the coast of Venice Beach. Los Angeles County lifeguards raced into the waters to rescue the swimmer and managed to pull out everyone from the water barring for one, who reportedly submerged. The identity of the missing person was later revealed to be Shad Gaspard, who presumably drowned. The LA Fire Department conducted several search-and-rescue missions for Shad Gaspard. After several failed attempts, the rescue mission was called off on Monday, May18.

As of now, Gaspard's family are still awaiting an update on the 'Shad Gaspard missing' news. On Tuesday, several WWE and AEW superstars released statements on social media on behalf of Shad Gaspard's family where they noted his family is not ready to make any official statements. Since the news went public, several pro wrestlers have sent heartfelt messages to Gaspard's family. Current WWE superstars like Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston and MVP expressed their grief on social media. The likes of Bill Goldberg (going by his wrestling name Goldberg) Dwayne Johnson (also known as The Rock), Mick Foley, Tommy Dreamer, former WWE and current AEW star Chris Jericho and others also reacted to the Shad Gaspard missing news.

My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one.

Great guy. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 20, 2020

I just read the awful news about Shad Gaspard. I can’t imagine what his family is going through. My thoughts go out to them. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 18, 2020

This news about Shad Gaspard is just heartbreaking ...... 🙏 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 18, 2020

I've been numb trying to understand today@Shadbeast is the Ultimate father and universally loved pic.twitter.com/BEx11TbzJu — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) May 19, 2020

This is just terrible news about Shad Gaspard being missing. I am thinking and praying for Shad, his family, and all those who love him — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 18, 2020

We would like to express our gratitude to the first responders who rescued Aryeh and to the lifeguards, coast guard, divers, fire and police departments for their continued efforts to help find our beloved Shad.… https://t.co/qQa4nwqAiE — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) May 19, 2020

Shad Gaspard had a HUGE heart. He was like an annoying little brother at times. We often gave eachother a hard time, but always with love! He always had a big smile on his face and was ready to share a laugh! I have… https://t.co/YC1VaiEAoi — MVP (@The305MVP) May 18, 2020

Very sorry & sad to hear about the disappearance of @Shadbeast today. He was a fun cat and I always had a blast working with him. This clip is from a title match that @wwethebigshow & I had vs #ShadGaspard &… https://t.co/m4URn9IlxD — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 18, 2020

I’m asking everyone to bond together in a prayer and a moment of silence tonight at 7:51pm pst. This is sunset this eve at the beach he went missing! Using this energy to bring back @Shadbeast to his family! Let’s… https://t.co/ceuRfUXx8x — CANDICE MICHELLE (@DIVACANDICEM) May 19, 2020

Shad Gaspard missing: JTG shares emotional text from Shad

Shad Gaspard's former tag-team partner JTG shares a sad conversation he had with the former earlier this year.

On Tuesday night (Wednesday IST), WWE also addressed the news of their former star missing. They uploaded a picture of Shad Gaspard from his time with the company with a caption that read: 'WWE’s thoughts are with the family of Shad Gaspard. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time.'

