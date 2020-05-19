Shad Gaspard Missing: Gaspards Take Help Of WWE And AEW Stars To Issue Statement

After former WWE star Shad Gaspard went missing while swimming at Venice Beach, his family took the help of his wrestling colleagues to issue a statement. The statement was made through WWE star MVP and AEW star Lace Archer. Both pro-wrestlers tweeted saying Shad Gaspard's family appreciates all the support from fans, but they are not ready to make public statements at the moment.

Shad Gaspard missing: What happened to Shad Gaspard?

According to Kenichi Haskett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Division, Shad Gaspard and his 10-year-old son were pulled out with the rip current when they were swimming at a newly reopened Venice Beach. Haskett said, “We had one of our lifeguards go out to make a double rescue of a father and a son.” Reports claim that when lifeguard went to save the two, Shad Gaspard instructed him to save his son first. When the lifeguard returned to save Shad Gaspard, he couldn’t find him as the 30-years-old was pushed down by a wave.

.@Shadbeast ‘s family appreciates all the love, support, and concern through this horrible ordeal. At this time they are not ready to make any public or official statements to any media outlet And ask all to respect their wishes. — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 19, 2020

According to witnesses, many lifeguards, divers, paramedics and rescue boats are still searching for Shad Gaspard, but the bad weather at the beach is causing a disturbance. Sources say that Shad Gaspard’s 10-year-old kid is healthy and was seen leaving the beach with his parents’ friends. A Reddit user revealed that Shad’s wife Siliana Gaspard has not left the beach since the 'Shad Gaspard missing' incident took place. There have been reports that the locals who live near the beach are offering their support to the rescue teams.

Shad Gaspard worked with WWE in 2006 and 2007 and after which he was released. He fought in independent circuits for a while before returning to WWE. Gaspard stayed in WWE till 2010, before leaving in 2011. He returned to independent circuits and worked with several companies after his WWE exit. Apart from wrestling, Gaspard has also worked in films and television series like Think Like a Man Too, Get Hard, The Game and From Dusk till Dawn: The Series. He is also the co-creator of the graphic novel, Assassin & Son.

