Dwayne Johnson Wishes ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin On His B'day; Recalls WWE Days & Rivalry

Legendary actor Dwayne Johnson, known as ‘The Rock’ among WWE enthusiasts, took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and wished ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin on the occasion of his birthday. Steve Austin, a former WWE superstar, is celebrating his 57th birthday, and he shared an intense rivalry with The Rock during their stint with the WWE in the late 90s and early 2000 era. Meanwhile, Johnson posted a video of Austin where he can be seen smash opening cans, followed by clips from one of the famous bouts where the duo was pitted against each other.

What did Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson say?

Wishing Steve Austin on his birthday, Johnson captioned the picture saying, “Happy Birthday to my all-time greatest rivalry and friend from our wild and groundbreaking days in the business that’ll forever be in our blood ~ pro wrestling 🍺🥃🩸. It’s hard to explain how much HELL we raised together, in arenas and stadiums all around the world 🌎. We split each other open and bled a lot. It’s what we did. Blood, SweatRespectRock Bottoms, Stunners, Beer, More Beer, Fun, More Fun.”

Further in his post, Dwayne Johnson added that the more fun both wrestlers had, the more WWE fans enjoyed watching them together. He also thanked Austin for the partnership that paved the way for the biggest box office draws in the history of pro-wrestling. Both wrestlers fought against each other for the last time during the WWE WrestleManiaXIX, where The Rock beat Steve Austin. The 2003 edition of Wrestlemania was also Steve Austin’s final appearance in WWE, as he ended an eight-year stint with the wrestling company and announced his retirement from in-ring wrestling.

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's WWE career-

Steve Austin bid-adieu to a celebratory career at WWE after becoming a WWE World Heavyweight Champion six times, WWE World Tag Team Champion four times, and the WWE Intercontinental Champion two times. In the meantime, following Steve Austin’s retirement, The Rock went on to become a global WWE legend, before pivoting his career into a global icon as an actor. The Rock became the WWE Heavyweight Champion eight times, WWE World Tag Team Champion four times.

(Image: wwe.com/AP)