WWE: Eddie Guerrero And Chavo Guerrero Fought The World's Greatest Tag Team 16 Years Ago

We have entered a new decade with 2020. However, there are some moments that we can never forget. No matter how much we move on, there are some memories that keep coming back. Every time it happens, we tend to turn back our head towards it. WWE has gifted us with many such moments which we can relish for a lifetime. The epic tag team fight between Eddie Gurrero and Chavo Guerrero vs Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin is one of those fights which WWE fans can never forget. Apart from having legendary names in the fight, the tag-team contest in 2003 had all the elements of a fascinating encounter.

Also Read | Eddie Guerrero: 5 Best Moments From The Legend's Illustrious WWE Career

WWE: Eddie Guerrero and Chavo Guerrero fought one of the best tag team matches in 2003

There have been numerous tag-team fights in WWE history and the tradition will continue in future. Some of these fights have managed to make a permanent mark in every fan’s mind. The Eddie Guerrero-Chavo Guerrero vs Charlie Haas-Shelton Benjamin fight is one of them. Let us take a look at the fight which happened 16 years ago.

Also Read | Eddie Guerrero Tribute: When John Cena Won Everyone's Hearts With This Kind Gesture

The highly anticipated tag-team contest saw both the teams fighting with everything they had. It was not at all a one-sided match and all the fighters had their moments. Eddie Guerrero and Charlie Haas started the fight and wasted no time in unleashing themselves on each other. Unlike other tag team contests, it was a technically rich fight and all the fighters showed their skills throughout. Both the teams overpowered each other at some point of the fight. Chavo Guerrero and Eddie Guerrero managed to get the last laugh by pinning down Charlie Haas. Take a look at the fight which is as fresh today, as it was 16 years ago.

Also Read | Batista Remembers Eddie Guerrero And Dedicates Him His Championship

Also Read | WWE Wrestler Eddie Guerrero Died On This Day In 2005, Here's How He Was Honoured