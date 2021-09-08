'Escape The Undertaker': WWE's Film Starring The New Day To Stream On Netflix From Oct 5

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced a new interactive Netflix horror film on Tuesday, titled 'Escape The Undertaker,' with the New Day and The Undertaker in lead roles. In the film, 'The Deadman' will be seen setting a trap for the trio of Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods (The New Day) at his mansion. The WWE film will be premiered on October 5.

'Escape The Undertaker' is another film that will continue the existing partnership between WWE and Netflix. The streaming platform also released the 2020 film, titled 'The Main Event.' This film starred several superstars such as Keith Lee, Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, The Miz and Commander Azeez.

'Escape The Undertaker': Synopsis

The official synopsis for 'Escape The Undertaker' reads, "The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don't know: The Undertaker's mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It's up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker."

The Undertaker looking back at his WWE career

The Undertaker announced his retirement from pro wrestling in mid-2020, after completing his documentary, 'The Last Ride'. He gave a final farewell at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November 2020. In the documentary, he said that his career and legacy speak for themselves. However, he added that he now hopes to focus on his personal life and spending time with his wife and children.

The Undertaker does not rule out a return to WWE

Even though The Undertaker has undoubtedly had one of the best careers in WWE, he still did not rule out a return. While speaking in his documentary, he said that if WWE chairman Vince McMahon would want him back, he would consider a return even though he had no desire to 'get back in the ring' at this moment. He finished by stating that 'time will only tell.' The Undertaker retired from pro wrestling after winning a historic 25th match at WrestleMania 36 where he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match.

Image: Netflix Film