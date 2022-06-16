Five-time WWE Champion Sasha Banks Released From Contract Post Walking Out Of RAW: Report

American professional wrestler Sasha Banks is being linked with reports claiming that the three five-time WWE champion has been released from her contract with the wrestling promotion. The WWE women’s tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi, earlier vacated their titles by walking out of the WWE Monday Night Raw episode on May 16 at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The promotion later issued a statement about Sasha and Naomi, suspending them indefinitely for their actions.

However, as reported by Wrestling Inc., WWE has released the former WWE champion from her contract with the company. The report also added that it is unclear whether Banks requested for her release or whether WWE decided to do so. Meanwhile, earlier this week, Banks underwent PRK eye surgery, which was a rare public appearance for her, since her suspension.

A look at Sasha Banks' WWE career

Sasha Banks' stint with WWE started about 10 years ago in 2012, when she was first spotted in a tryout camp. During her 10-year WWE career, she picked up the SmackDown women’s championship title once, the NXT women’s championship title once, and was also a three-time WWE women’s tag team champion. One of the most memorable moments of her career came during the WrestleMania 37 in 2021 when she headlined the main event for her clash against Bianca Belair.

WWE's previous statement about Naomi and Sasha Banks

In their statement about Sasha and Naomi’s walkout, WWE mentioned that they were disappointed with the superstars’ action. “When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw. During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out,” WWE said in a statement on May 16.

At the same time, WWE also informed that both wrestlers felt they were not getting the deserved respect as the tag team champions. “And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence,” WWE explained. In conclusion of the statement, the promotion also mentioned that WWE Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, which requires the characters to perform as mentioned in their contracts.

(Image: wwe.com)