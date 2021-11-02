Former UFC Champion Admits To 'friction' With Brock Lesnar During WWE Run

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has admitted that there was friction between him and the WWE superstar Brock Lesnar when both pro-wrestlers faced each other at WWE’s controversial Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia in October 2019. While spilling to MMA Fighting’s The MMA Hour, the former UFC champion Velasquez reflected on his short stint at the wrestling company. Lesnar and Velasquez previously fought each other during the UFC Heavyweight title bout at UFC 121 in 2010. Velasquez won the UFC clash by a first-round technical knockout (TKO) and captured the heavyweight title.

As reported by MMA Mania, while speaking about his rivalry with Lesnar on the MMA Hour, Velasquez said, “There’s always going to be friction with that. So yeah, there was, but working together. We didn’t work much, but talking to him just for that little bit, I just know where he comes from, just from that little time spent, and I mean very little. I know what he’s about, and I respect him for that”.

He praised Lesnar by saying that when he performs, he lives and breathes it. Velasquez added that Lesnar's personality is real when he comes out to perform, which is indeed his true self.

Cain Velasquez was released from his WWE contract in 2020

Velasquez impressed the WWE fans with his Lucha Libre style pro-wrestling debut at the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide but wrestled only once at the WWE before getting released in 2020. He further spoke about the rivalry with Lesnar by saying that the WWE management wanted the fight to be in the MMA zone. He further explained that they wanted the rivalry with Lesnar, however, they weren’t willing to put in the time so that both of them can work together. Velasquez was released from his WWE contract in 2020 after the COVID pandemic struck the entire globe. He was let go as the company wanted their core stars to stick with them. Velasquez also spoke about his exit by adding that WWE needed him to develop a lot more as he wasn’t up to the mark, which is why the company couldn’t use him more.

(Instagram Image: @wwe)