Former WWE Tag Team Champion Exits Company Over Contract Issue

In the last two years, some of the major names in the roster were released by WWE and the latest to join the list is none other than Cesaro. According to PW Insider Cesaro's current contract with WWE has expired and that is why he had to leave the company. Cesaro was last losing fight to Happy Corbin on the recent episode of Friday Night Smackdown broadcasted on February 11.

Cesaro Leaves WWE

According to the report, both Cesaro and WWE have been in negotiations over a new agreement however both parties had not come to terms. The report further states that WWE did offer Cesaro an extension on his current deal but that was turned down. By turning down the offer Cesaro will not have to go by the 90-day non compete clause. The Swiss Superman had wrestled just 5 matches in 2022 and lost each of them. He first teamed with Ricochet in a tag team match losing to Sheamus and Ridge Holland at WWE Day 1. He then teamed with Mansoor for a Fatal 4 Way loss to The Viking Raiders on the January 14 SmackDown event. Later on he teamed up with Ricochet for two Day 1 rematch which ended in a loss on the January 28 and February 4 SmackDown shows, and then on February 11 which was also the final match he lost to Corbin.

Cesaro's career with WWE

The 41-year-old also known as Swiss Cyborg, had been with WWE since 2011 when he had signed a developmental deal with then-WWE developmental territory FCW. During their time with the company, Cesaro won the first-ever Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 30 and had a run with the WWE United States Championship. The superstar also had tag team Title runs with Sheamus as well played partners to Shinsuke Nakamura and Tyson Kidd. He defeated Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 37 in Tampa last year.

During his time with WWE Cesaro was considered as the best and toughest in-ring performer, however, he was consistently underutilized during his time with the company. Cesaro would obviously be in high demand in a number of places after ending his time with WWE.

Prior to his WWE run, the Swiss star, under his real name Claudio Castagnoli, had a tremendous run as one-half of the Kings of Wrestling with Chris Hero in Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling NOAH, CZW and CHIKARA. He had a nice run in Europe, obviously, as well.