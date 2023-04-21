Future Plans On WWE Tag Team Championship On Hold Following SmackDown Star's Injury

Following the recently concluded WrestleMania 39, WWE's creative decisions for the different championships have come under scrutiny. Recent reports suggest that plans for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to win the Women's Tag Team titles have been postponed. Rousey competed at WrestleMania despite suffering from a broken forearm injury, which has prevented her from returning to action. Rousey competed at WrestleMania 39 alongside Shayna Baszler and won the match.

The original plan was for Rousey and Baszler to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship and eventually win the belts. However, the booking has been altered, and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are now the current champions after winning the titles on RAW's April 10th episode. According to Dave Meltzer's update in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey is still not fit to return to the ring, which has delayed the proposed title change.

"The Rousey & Baszler chase of the women's tag title is on hold because Rousey is still out of action with her broken forearm. She did WrestleMania because it was WrestleMania in Los Angeles, but was clearly not ready and still isn't ready to return," Meltzer said.

Ronda Rousey's career

Ronda Rousey is widely considered one of the greatest female fighters in the history of the sport. Rousey's career began in judo, where she won a bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics. She then transitioned to mixed martial arts and quickly rose to fame, winning the Strikeforce Women's Bantamweight Championship in 2011 and later becoming the first UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion.

Rousey was known for her aggressive fighting style, dominant grappling skills, and fierce competitiveness. In addition to her accomplishments in combat sports, Rousey has also made a name for herself in Hollywood, appearing in several films and television shows. Despite retiring from MMA in 2016, Rousey's impact on the sport and its popularization of women's fighting cannot be overstated.

