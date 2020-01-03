Johnny Gargano Sends Heart-warming Message To A Patient At Children’s Wisconsin Hospital

WWE recently shared a video on its official website where former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano can be seen sharing some uplifting messages with his ‘special’ fan. Gargano can be seen cheering up Jessie (who has been battling serious infections for months) and is currently being treated at the Children’s Wisconsin Hospital, Milwaukee. In the video, Johnny Gargano can be seen saying that she is an inspiration and he can’t wait to meet her. Johnny Gargano hailed Jessie as the ‘Special One’ and said that he will be sending a lot of gifts to the hospital. He ended the video by saying that he can’t wait to visit Children’s Wisconsin so that he could hug and high-five Jessie.

Also Read l WWE NXT superstar Johnny Gargano tweets about Alex Shelley; AEW Star responds

Also Read l WWE Survivor Series: NXT superstar Johnny Gargano out of the upcoming PPV

Jessie reacts to Johnny Gargano's message

After Johnny Gargano shared the video, a helper at Children’s Wisconsin made sure that Jessie could hear the message. The helper recorded Jessie’s reaction where she can be seen crying after hearing the heart-warming message. When helpers ask Jessie ‘are these happy tears,’ Jessie replies by saying ‘yes’. Fans throughout the world praised Gargano for his effort and some hailed him as #Johnnyhero on internet.

Wanna see what made Jessie cry tears of joy?? Click here to watch the full video: https://t.co/GEjJ5ppzFA pic.twitter.com/nyiaJoIldo — Children's Wisconsin (@childrenswi) January 2, 2020

Also Read l WWE: Watch Finn Balor warn Johnny Gargano to be watch out in future

After seeing Jessie reaction, Johnny Gargano took to Twitter and wrote that his small gesture made somebody’s day. He said thank you to Jessie for letting him be a part of her life. He added that he wanted to do everything he can to see Jessie smile.

I'm blessed to be in a position where I can brighten someone's day with a small gesture..



I saw Jessie's story and a video of her holding my action figure and wanted to do whatever I could to make that little girl smile.



Thank YOU for letting me be a part of your life, Jessie. https://t.co/CGofoiFRiU — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 2, 2020

On the work front, Johnny Gargano recently won two 2019 NXT Year-End Awards which he had to share with current NXT champion Adam Cole. Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole’s 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at TakeOver: New York won NXT Match of the Year. Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole also shared the award for best NXT Rivalry of the Year.

Also Read l WWE NXT: Watch Finn Balor brutalise Johnny Gargano on the latest show