WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano Tweets About Alex Shelley; AEW Star Responds

Johnny Gargano is currently busy recovering from the punishment he took from Finn Balor almost a month ago. And during this period, the NXT superstar is quite regular on his social media handles. Gargano recently took to Twitter and praised former Impact star Alex Shelley by sharing a throwback picture. Gargano wrote about how Shelley inspired his wrestling career and how Shelley's fingerprints are all over the style of Gargano's generation.

2006 to 2019



I can safely say that I wouldn't be the wrestler I am today if it wasn't for this guy..



Alex Shelley's fingerprints are all over the style of my generation..



He's inspired a large number guys you watch on TV every week.



Great to see him at the @WWEPC last month! pic.twitter.com/hLgPoBZaHC — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 27, 2019

Within an hour, the tweet went viral and fans all over the world praised Johnny Gargano for writing about a superstar who fights for WWE’s rival. True wrestling fans talked about the time Gargano and Shelley used to wrestle and train together. Some WWE fans even praised Alex Shelley for his incredible fighting skills and requested the AEW superstar to join WWE. A few moments later, Alex Shelley responded to Johnny Gargano tweet with a hilarious comment.

yeah man you stole everything from him — Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) November 27, 2019

WWE NXT: Finn Balor attacks Johnny Gargano

It all started when Roderick Strong won the NXT North American title by defeating Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic in October. After Strong’s win, all the members of The Undisputed Era came to the ring and celebrated with the winner. Later, all the members started punishing Lee and Dijakovic by delivering kicks and punches. After seeing the wrestlers being brutalised by the ERA, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano came to the ring for help.

The duo saved Lee and Dijakovic and turned to The Undisputed ERA. When it looked like the fight is going to go down between the two teams, Finn Balor arrived at the scene. Balor came to the ring and stood next to Gargano. To fans, it looked like the trio of Balor, Gargano and Ciampa are going to fight the ERA, but that didn’t happen. Balor stunned the WWE Universe when he hit Gargano on the nose with a Pele Kick, leaving The Undisputed ERA free to brutalise Ciampa. Finn Balor then sent Gargano flying to the ringside barricade by delivering a thunderous dropkick. Later, a video released by NXT showed an unconscious Gargano being taken to a hospital. Since then, Johnny Gargano has not appeared in NXT.

