Jeff Hardy Reportedly Released By WWE Owing To Health Concerns: Read Latest Update

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has reportedly released veteran superstar Jeff Hardy from his contract on Thursday. While neither Hardy nor WWE has commented on the health, reports suggest that the Charismatic Enigma was sent home by the company following a live event in Edinburg, Texas, last Saturday.

The 44-year old pro wrestler competed with Drew McIntyre and King Woods to take on The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos). However, he appeared to be weak during the match, which is the reason why he was sent home in the middle of the fight.

Jeff Hardy released by WWE

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, WWE offered Jeff Hardy help and an opportunity to rehab, which the 44-year old did not accept. The Charismatic Enigma is known to have battled alcohol and drug addiction for most of his career. Moreover, he was also sent to an in-patient rehab facility following a DUI arrest in October 2019.

Hardy is one of about 80 superstars and divas who WWE has released. While most in-ring stars' contracts were dismissed due to budget cuts, it does not seem that the 44-year old's release was financially motivated.

Matt Hardy provides update on brother Jeff Hardy's health

According to Wrestling News.co., Matt Hardy, who is currently employed with All Elite Wrestling, provided an update on his brother Jeff Hardy's health using his Twitch stream on Monday. The 47-year old said,

"I did speak to Jeff for a little bit today, and he's OK, he's good. I think he'll be fine, but once again, this isn't my business, and if he wants to go into it in more detail, then he'll do it himself. Jeff is OK. He is at home, and he is OK. It's not my business. It's not my story to tell or explain, and besides that, I wouldn't be able to do it justice anyway because it's not from my perspective, so I love my brother, and I just want my brother to be okay and healthy."

Jeff Hardy's return to WWE had been a success

Jeff Hardy, who made a second return to WWE in 2017, has witnessed a successful past few years. The Charismatic Enigma was Team SmackDown's final member in the five-on-five elimination match at Survivor Series last month and also was the last person eliminated in the battle royal to determine the No. 1 contender for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship. Fans can keep track of WWE's social media handles for updates on their favourite superstar.