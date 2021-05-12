John Cena To Produce, Narrate New Series Called 'WWE Evil'; Here's All You Need To Know

John Cena may not have appeared in the WWE ring for more than a year, but that doesn’t mean that he has forgotten about the wrestling promotion that gave him his first big break. The 16-time world champion is reportedly working on a new series that will pay respect to some of the most iconic WWE superstars and legends. As per a press release, Cena will create, produce and narrate a new series for Peacock titled ‘WWE Evil,’ which will give a "psychological expose" on some of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history and their impact on the culture.

John Cena WWE show release date: When will WWE Evil premiere?

The show was announced on Tuesday, but a premiere date is yet to be confirmed. After Peacock made the revelation, John Cena took to Twitter and confirmed the news, while sharing his excitement. “For every good guy, there has to be a bad one and WWE has created some of the BEST bad guys (and ladies) in the history of entertainment. Excited to highlight those who made us boo, scream, and sometimes cry! WWE Evil on Peacock,” he wrote, speaking on the importance of iconic WWE Evils.

John Cena WWE show release date: Where to see WWE Evil?

Peacock itself is now the home of WWE’s streaming service in the US, replacing the WWE Network, which is still available elsewhere around the world. According to reports, while fans in the US can watch ‘WWE Evil’ on the NBC Universal streamer, there’s currently no confirmation on whether the series will even broadcast outside the country. Many claim that WWE could make another deal with Peacock to stream the show to fans not living in the US.

From a marketing perspective, WWE Evil has the potential to be a huge success. Wrestling documentaries are currently making waves among fans, with ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ and ‘Biography’ making big numbers for the creators (Vice and A&E). Not to mention, with the inclusion of John Cena, who is still known as the face of the promotion in various countries, the show can attract a lot of viewers.

John Cena’s packed schedule

Apart from WWE Evil, the former WWE champion has a number of projects in the works, including playing The Peacemaker in James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad eponymous spinoff series on HBO Max. He also set to work with his Suicide Squad co-star Idris Elba in Heads of State and will work opposite Meredith Hagner and Lil Rel Howery in Vacation Friends. Not just that, the Leader of Cenation is also the co-host of TBS’ Wipeout Revival.

