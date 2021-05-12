John Cena WWE Record: All Of Cena's 16 World Championship Winning Moments; WATCH

Winning the World Wrestling Entertainment Championship title is every wrestler's dream and winning the title 16 times is no small feat. Only two WWE wrestlers to date have managed to achieve the feat and those two wrestlers are Ric Flair and John Cena. Cena also went on to become the poster boy of WWE for over a decade. He was the flag bearer of the WWE company and cemented his spot as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Today we take a look back at John Cena WWE record of 16 World Titles.

Out of the 16 world titles won by Cena, 13 of them have been WWE Championship while 3 have been World Heavyweight titles. The 'Doctor of Thuganomics' captured his first WWE title back in 2005 defeating John Bradshaw Layfield at Wrestlemania 21. In 2006 Cena defeated Edge at Royal Rumble to become the two-time WWE Champion and went onto defend his title against the same opponent at unforgiven (2006). In 2008 Cena went on to become WWE champion for the fourth time beating Chris Jericho at Survivor Series.

In 2009 Cena faced Edge and Big Show in a triple threat match at the 25th Anniversary of Wrestlemania and managed to defend his title by pulling off submission moves (Attitude of Adjustment) on both his opponents. The same year Cena took on Randy Orton at Breaking Point Pay-Per-View event in an 'I Quit Match' and retained his title. The feud continued between the two at Bragging Rights (2009) and Cena once again gained victory.

At the 2010 Elimination Chamber Cena went on to defeat Triple H to claim his 8th WWE title. His next opponent was Batista at Wrestlemania 26 (2010) and Cena managed to retain the title. In 2011 Extreme Rules, Cena faced Miz inside a steel cage match and went onto defeat him and win the title for the 10th time. In 2011 'Night of Champions', Cena defeated Alberto Del Rio via submission. In 2013, Cena faced Rock at WrestleMania 26 and went onto beat the legendary wrestler to claim the title. In the same year, Cena beat Alberto Del Rio at Hell in a Cell to become World Champion. In 2014, Cena managed to defend his title at Money In the Bank ladder match and his final reign as Champion was at the 2017 Royal Rumble where he beat AJ Styles.

WWE Evils: When is the John Cena WWE show releasing?

While John Cena will not competing inside the ring anymore, but the 16-time champion is all set to make a comeback with his new show 'WWE Evils'. The new John Cena WWE show is being created, produced and narrated by the wrestler himself. Coming to John Cena show release date while the show was announced on Tuesday, but a premiere date is yet to be confirmed.

The John Cena show will be shown on Peacock TV which is now the home of WWE’s streaming service in the US, replacing the WWE Network, which is still available elsewhere around the world. According to reports, while fans in the US can watch ‘WWE Evil’ on the NBC Universal streamer, there’s currently no confirmation on whether the series will even broadcast outside the country.

John Cena net worth

The John Cena net worth is understood to be $60 million (₹454 crore approx) despite making a limited number of in-ring appearances. The 44-year-old earns massive amounts from his TV and movie projects. For the last couple of years, John Cena has worked in big-budget movie projects like Bumblebee and Blockers

