Vince McMahon Dubbed This Mick Foley And Randy Orton Segment As The 'worst Ever'

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and former WWE Champion Batista recently appeared on the latest edition of "Rock Around The Ring" FaceBook Live. The former wrestlers talked about the 12-week buildup to the iconic WrestleMania 20 match between the Evolution vs The Rock 'n' Sock Connection. The WrestleMania 20 match was memorable as it marked the return of The Rock to WWE ring and saw Randy Orton earn the biggest win of his career.

However, during the interview, Mick Foley also remembered a segment between him and Randy Orton which WWE chairman Vince McMahon hated. During a WWE RAW episode before WrestleMania 20, Mick Foley once pulled Randy Orton aside and told the young wrestler to hit him on his eyebrow as hard as he could. However, Randy Orton missed the mark and hit him near the temple. Foley ended up getting a black eye.

Vince McMahon hated Randy Orton and Mick Foley segment

Fans loved the segment and thought it was a huge build-up for The Evolution vs The Rock 'n' Sock Connection storyline. However, WWE Producer Brian Gewirtz called Foley later and told him not to return to WWE TV. When Mick Foley asked why he can’t return to WWE TV, Gewirtz said that Vince McMahon didn’t like the segment and dubbed it as "the worst work he has ever done". Gewirtz also asked Foley to rest and talk care of his injured eye.

Mick Foley later returned and started a feud with The Evolution. However, he got punished frequently as he was alone and the faction consisted of four iconic wrestlers (Randy Orton, Triple H, Batista and Ric Flair). The Rock returned three weeks before WrestleMania 20 and helped Mick Foley exact revenge from The Evolution on WWE RAW. Later, a handicap match was announced for WrestleMania 20, where The Rock and Mick Foley teamed up to face Randy Orton, Batista and Ric Flair. Though The Rock and Mick Foley dominated from the start, The Evolution won the WrestleMania 20 match because of Randy Orton.

