Vince McMahon Reportedly Asked This WWE RAW Superstar To Improve His English

As per recent reports, WWE chairman Vince McMahon has asked United States Champion Andrade to work on his English if he wants to move up the roster. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the Mexican wrestler himself gave him the news. Sapp said he’s unlikely to release the full interview with Andrade due to language barrier issues. However, Andrade’s comments validate the May 2019 rumours suggesting WWE officials had asked him to brush up on his spoken English.

According to many, WWE is asking Andrade to improve his English because they want to feature him in a more prominent storyline. After coming to the main roster from WWE NXT, Andrade has majorly worked with superstars who have a Mexican background. A few months ago, Andrade worked with Rey Mysterio for the US title. Currently, Andrade is working with Zelina Vega who plays the role of his manager in WWE.

Andrade’s WWE career

After dominating CMLL, NJPW and others, Andrade signed a deal with WWE in 2015. He trained in WWE for almost a year before making his in-ring debut in 2016. He fought several WWE NXT superstars before starting to working with manager Zelina Vega. He defeated Johnny Gargano twice before starting a feud with then NXT champion Drew McIntyre. The two faced each other in NXT TakeOver: WarGames in 2017, where Andrade became the new NXT champion. However, in January 2018, Andrade lost his title to Aleister Black and moved to the main roster.

Andrade’s WWE PPV debut started with a win as he defeated Sin Cara at Extreme Rules. He went on to have feuds with many WWE superstars including AJ Styles, Rusev and others. In 2019, he started a feud with Rey Mysterio which lasted for months. On December 26, during a house show at Madison Square Garden, Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship for the first time. Since then, Andrade has successfully defended his title on numerous occasions.

