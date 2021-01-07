Mick Foley Urges Vince McMahon To KICK Donald Trump Out Of Coveted WWE Hall Of Fame

Pro-wrestling legend Mick Foley recently took to Twitter and requested WWE chairman Vince McMahon to remove Donald Trump from the WWE Hall of Fame. Foley’s request came after Trump supporters started a riot and stormed into the US Capitol building on January 6. "Hey Vince, how about throwing this sorry son of ******* out of our Hall of Fame?" wrote Mick Foley. The soon to be former president of the United States was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, the same year as Foley.

The 55-year-old made the request after posting a video on Twitter, that shows some injured police officers leaving the US Capitol building during riots. "This is on you, Mr President. Every single injury today is on you," wrote Mick Foley as he showed his anger towards Donald Trump. Vince McMahon is yet to comment on the situation, but fans from all over the world are supporting Foley and demanding him to take Trump out of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Also Read l US Capitol breach: Woman dies after being shot during insurrection

History between Donald Trump and Vince McMahon

Though the two have rarely met in recent years, they have worked together on multiple occasions in the past. According to WWE (via CBR), Donald Trump's ‘The Donald Trump Plaza’ hosted both WrestleMania 4 and WrestleMania 5 – the only venue to host ‘the show of the shows’ twice in a row. Not just that, Donald Trump and Vince McMahon have also worked together in the WWE ring, with their iconic "Battle of the Billionaires" feud taking place in 2007.

Also Read l Lawmakers vow to investigate police after US Capitol breach

The feud started on an episode of WWE RAW in January 2007 when the promotion hosted a "Fan Appreciation Night" for Mr. McMahon. During the event, Trump made his WWE TV debut, throwing thousands of dollars among fans before slamming the chairman. This led to a face-off between the two at WrestleMania 23, with the loser of the bouts agreeing to shave their head. Trump teamed up with Lashley to defeat McMahon, leading to the latter shaving his head.

Also Read l US Capitol protest: 4 died as Trump supporters stormed Capitol

Vince McMahon’s wife working Donald Trump

While Vince worked with Trump inside the ring, his wife Linda McMahon was appointed the ‘Administrator of the Small Business Administration’ by Trump in 2016. However, three years later, Linda stepped down from the position and went on to lead the ‘pro-Trump Super PAC America First Action’.

Also Read l US Capitol protest: PM Modi condemns 'unlawful protests' at US Capitol

Image Source: WWE.com