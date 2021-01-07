PM Modi Condemns 'unlawful Protests' At US Capitol, Calls For 'peaceful Transfer Of Power'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he was "distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC" after supporters of US President Donald Trump swarmed the US Capitol building to protest the Electoral College vote.Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said that "orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue." PM Modi further added, "The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.''

Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021

Leaders around the world have condemned the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, expressing shock at the chaos unfolding in a country they once relied upon for global leadership. "Disgraceful scenes in US Congress," tweeted Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, a staunch ally of the United States over generations.

"Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of the American voters and stop trampling on democracy," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter. European Parliament President David Sassoli, who leads one of the largest legislatures in the world, also denounced the scenes at the Capitol.

Trump supporters storm Capitol

In an "unprecedented assault" on democracy in America, thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in casualty and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

The police, outnumbered by the maskless protesters, had a tough time in managing the mob, as hundreds of protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building on Wednesday, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes.

Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown. Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers were evacuated to safe locations. One woman who was shot inside US Capitol has died, CNN reported, quoting a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department. Multiple officers were injured during the mob attack.

President-elect Biden said he was shocked and sad to see the US has "come to such a dark moment". Former Republican president George W Bush, Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Mitt Romney and Congressman Steve Womack have condemned the attack on Capitol.

(With agency inputs)