Rey Mysterio Wants To Face Andrade In A 'mask Vs Hair' Match At WrestleMania 36

Rey Mysterio was recently interviewed by TV Insider. The masked luchador talked about his ongoing rivalry with United States Champion Andrade. When asked about losing in the recently concluded ladder match, the former WWE Champion said that he would have won the match if Zelina Vega had not intervened.

When asked about the future of their storyline, Rey Mysterio said that it’s all up to WWE and Andrade. Rey Mysterio added that if all the parties decide to continue the storyline, then he is ready to take things one step further. He said that he is ready to keep his mask on the line against Andrade’s hair at WrestleMania 36.

"I think something along the ways that if he wants to keep feuding and going a step further, I’m willing to put my mask on the line versus his hair for a WrestleMania moment," said Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio said that the mask of a luchador is his pride. It will be a huge gamble if he puts that on the line. He added that Andrade’s pride is his hair. When both the wrestlers put their pride on the line, it'll be a great match. He said that the outcome of the match will change his or Andrade's life forever.

WWE RAW ladder match: Andrade defeats Rey Mysterio, retains his United States Championship title

Andrade was no match for Rey Mysterio from the start. However, constant interference by Zelina Vega gave El Idolo a huge advantage. After The Masked Luchador delivered a 619 to Andrade, he started climbing up the ladder to grab the US title. Rey Mysterio could have won, but Zelina Vega got in the way and stopped him from climbing the ladder. Andrade recovered and sent Rey Mysterio through the ladder and retained his championship.

