Becky Lynch Reveals Her Wish To Force Ronda Rousey To Tap Out At WWE WrestleMania

Becky Lynch was able to knock down every barrier put in her way to become the first WWE Superstar to pin Ronda Rousey. She defeated her and Charlotte Flair in the first-ever women’s main event at WrestleMania 35. However, she has one regret. Becky Lynch was able to secure a victory with a controversial pin over Ronda Rousey. Unfortunately for her, she was not able to put off the 'Baddest Woman On The Planet' with her famous submission manoeuvre.

Ronda Rousey has been on a WWE hiatus ever since. 'The Man' told Sports Illustrated that she wishes that Ronda Rousey would have started her hiatus from the company by tapping out to her.

Here’s how Becky Lynch scored a win over Ronda Rousey

With Ronda Rousey and the 2019 Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch battling it out late, Lynch was able to counter a Piper’s Pit from Rousey. She turned it into a cradle pin for the win. Becky Lynch was crowned the champion although the replay showed that Rousey’s shoulders weren’t down on the mat.

Rousey's shoulders weren't down. — Sean Ross Sapp of Youtube.com/Fightful (@SeanRossSapp) April 8, 2019

Ronda Rousey's return

While WWE is yet to announce Ronda Rousey's much-awaited comeback to the ring, the upcoming Royal Rumble event will start off another road to WrestleMania. It will serve as the perfect platform to set up another showdown between the two rivals. Interestingly, Becky Lynch still holds on to the RAW Women's title that she won from Ronda Rousey during their triple threat main event encounter at Wrestlemania 35.

