NFL Draft 2020: WWE's Seth Rollins, The Miz Join Live Stream To Raise Funds For COVID-19

WWE officials and Fox Sports recently unveiled a press release which states that WWE superstars are going to take part in the upcoming NFL draft 2020 to raise money for the coronavirus pandemic. However, the WWE superstars will not influence the NFL Draft 2020, and will only be present to entertain the audience and raise funds for the fight against COVID-19.

Also Read | NFL draft 2020: Rob Gronkowski Has Found His 'fire' Again After Joining Tom Brady At Buccaneers

NFL Draft 2020: WWE superstars who are going to attend NFL Draft 2020 ft Seth Rollins

As per WWE’s recent press release, Seth Rollins, The Miz, King Corbin, and Titus O’Neil will represent the WWE roster in the NFL Draft 2020 ‘Draft-A-Thon’. This is a step taken to raise some money for the COVID-19 patients and entertain the fans amid the government lockdown. The WWE superstars will be joining Hall of Famers Deion Sanders, Rich Eisen, and other NFL legends in conversation to inspire and provide hope for those tuning in to the programme all over the globe.

According to the current schedule, The Miz, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, and Titus O’Neil will not appear together on the same day. The Miz is expected to appear on April 23 and Seth Rollins will take over on April 24. Titus O’Neil and King Corbin are slated to team up together on April 25 for the NFL Draft 2020. The event will be streamed live on the official Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch accounts of the NFL.

Also Read | Colts Play Waiting Game Through 1st Day Of NFL Draft 2020

NFL Draft live: NFL Draft live streaming

For the first time in the history of the league, NFL Draft 2020 was held in a completely virtual format. The NFL Draft 2020 was earlier slated to be held at Las Vegas. Fans can download the ESPN app or NFL app in their phones or laptops and can catch the entire NFL Draft live streaming from indoors. The first day of the 2020 Draft saw LSU's Joe Burrow become the No. 1 pick for the Cincinnati Bengals while the Washington Redskins picked up Chase Young at No. 2 overall.

Also Read | Seth Rollins Accepts Drew McIntyre’s Challenge, Says WWE Needs A New Leader

Also Read | NFL draft live: Lions Select Ohio State Cornerback Jeff Okudah In NFL Draft

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)