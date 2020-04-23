Seth Rollins Accepts Drew McIntyre’s Challenge, Says WWE Needs A New Leader

On last week's WWE RAW main event, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated United States Champion Andrade but was attacked by Seth Rollins before he could celebrate his win. After taking down Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins walked towards the WWE Championship belt, teasing an upcoming feud.

This week on WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre talked about Seth Rollins and last week’s event. Drew McIntyre said that he was not surprised when Seth Rollins attacked him last week, even going so far as to say that he expected it. Drew McIntyre then challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank (MITB) 2020.

Seth Rollins accepts Drew McIntyre’s challenge

Recently, WWE posted a video on their social media handles, where Seth Rollins can be seen accepting Drew McIntyre’s challenge. Seth Rollins called Drew McIntyre "a brave man" and said he has no problems with the WWE Champion. He also praised McIntyre for defeating Brock Lesnar. However, the 'Monday Night Messiah' revealed that he does not think McIntyre is a leader. Seth Rollins said RAW needs a leader and he has everything to become a great leader except the WWE Championship. Seth Rollins then accepted Drew McIntyre’s challenge and said he has to win his title back.

"At Money in the Bank, Drew, I'm going to take your title. Not because I want to, but because I have to."#WWERaw @WWERollins @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/3lzApA3Se3 — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

Seth Rollins ended his long storyline with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36 where he lost the match. Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, defeated Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Champion. Fans believe Brock Lesnar could return to WWE and challenge the winner of the Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre match.

