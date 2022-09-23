Old Video Of The Great Khali Shows How Good A Wrestler He Was In Japan Before WWE - WATCH

Indian wrestler Dalip Singh Rana aka 'The Great Khali' was a dominant force in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) during his wrestling days. Khali went on to win the World Heavyweight title and was later inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame. However, before signing for WWE, Kahli also wrestled in New Japan Pro-Wrestling circuit which not many know about. A Twitter user by the name of WrestleLamia on Thursday tweeted a throwback video of the Great Khali wrestling in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The Great Khali shows explosive power in the New Japan Pro-Wrestling

The Twitter user created a video of The Punjabi Playboy's matches in the Japanese promotion in which he is seen displaying his exceptional power against his opponents inside the ring. WrestleLamia captioned the video, "We make fun of the Great Khali in WWE but he was actually a badass in NJPW". Watch the montage video of The Great Khali

The video has received mixed reactions from fans who were not only stunned by his power but questioned about how WWE booked him during his run in the company.

man vaulted over the top rope like Big show in WCW. — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) September 22, 2022

By the time Khali reached WWE, his feet had really started giving up.

Plus I really think VKM couldn't book Indian/Japanese wrestlers well.



This is the reason why I was so happy on seeing Khali get inducted into the HOF! — Kaivalya Bajpai (@KaivalyaBajpai) September 22, 2022

He was a badass in WWE — And now what? (@Willandrock2) September 22, 2022

I still remember that walk down and chop to Taker. Sure was something. He's also dope in The Longest Yard remake — Neo (@_levitate_____) September 22, 2022

Great Khali's WWE Career

Khali had a sensational run in WWE since he joined back in 2006. He fought and defeated the likes of the Undertaker, Edge, and even Rey Mysterio. The Punjabi wrestler is one of the most feared wrestlers in WWE history. The company introduced a new match stipulation exclusively for Khali called the 'Punjabi Prison Match.'

At WWE Judgment Day 2006, Khali beat the Undertaker in less than 10 minutes and stunned everyone. In 2008 he has crowned the World Heavyweight Champion after Edge vacated the title. However, he later lost the title to Batista at Unforgiven 2007 in a Punjabi Prison match. Because of such impressive appearances in the company, he was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021. The 48-year-old's last appearance came in the Greatest Royal Rumble match in 2018. Beyond the ring, The Great Khali has served as a valuable WWE ambassador in India, where he remains a big star despite his sporadic appearances this decade.

Post WWE, Khali became a naturalised U.S. citizen on 20 February 2014 and has since entered films and television. He starred in films like "MacGruber," "Get Smart" and "The Longest Yard" and was a contestant on the Indian reality, show Bigg Boss in 2011.