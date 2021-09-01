Roman Reigns Vs The Rock May Take Place At WWE WrestleMania 39 Instead Of 38: Report

In recent weeks, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has seen some big names return to the ring to increase the buzz amongst fans. For example, John Cena returned to WWE Money in the Bank to set up his dream match with Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam. Soon after, Becky Lynch returned to the ring at WWE SummerSlam to win the women's championship from Bianca Belair.

And recent reports suggest that the planning has already begun for matches at WWE WrestleMania 38. It was initially speculated that current universal champion Roman Reigns could challenge Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for an epic clash at the sport's biggest event of the year. However, recent reports suggest that the dream match could be moved to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles as The Rock is likely to generate more buzz for the match in LA due to his Hollywood career.

WWE WrestleMania 38 may not feature Roman Reigns vs The Rock

According to WrestlingNews' recent reports, the belief is that WWE wants a dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 39 in 2023 instead of 38. As per the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer believes that Brock Lesner could face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38 instead. In the process, he also explained why fans may need to wait longer to see 'The most electrifying man in all of entertainment.'

While speaking during Monday's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said, "[Lesnar] being brought back was a reaction to Punk. That’s what it was because it was a last-minute call. I'm presuming today that [Lesnar vs. Reigns is for] next year's WrestleMania. That's what I’m presuming today because Dwayne Johnson is probably not – you know, that's up to Dwayne Johnson, I mean next year's WrestleMania. When he wants to wrestle, and when his schedule is cleared, that's when he's gonna wrestle."

However, Meltzer made it clear that he was not sure when Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar could take place as he said that it could also happen at Crown Jewel. "Everything is up in the air. From a money standpoint, yes you can do [Lesnar vs. Reigns] in Saudi Arabia," said the American journalist.