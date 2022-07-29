Seth Rollins Names This WWE Superstar As 'Greatest Of All Time'; She's 'larger Than Life'

WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently appeared in an interview with Sport 1 and spoke about the larger-than-life characters in WWE. Rollins explained that a wrestler doesn’t need to be a physical specimen to fit into the category and named a current WWE wrestler as “The Greatest of All Time”. Rollins revealed that he believes his wife is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, referring to her in-ring personality.

This comes days before Lynch fights to regain her RAW women’s championship title at the WWE SummerSlam 2022 PPV in the match against current champion Bianca Belair. Lynch has been one of the top female superstars on the WWE roster in the last few years, and has headlined main events in top-notch pay-per-view (PPV) events like WrestleMania and won the Royal Rumble too. Meanwhile, her husband Rollins was all praise for the 35-year-old wrestler.

'She is now the greatest wrestler of all time for me' says Seth Rollins

Meanwhile, speaking in the interview, Rollins said, “Becky has become one of the biggest stars in the history of our industry with her personality, she is now the greatest wrestler of all time for me”.

Explaining why he feels Lynch’s character is larger than life, he added, “There is more than one way to be larger than life. If you already are in terms of physical conditions, it is definitely easier, but there is another way”.

Seth Rollins refers to Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

At the same time, Rollins also used the reference to some of the most intimidating combat sports athletes to back up his thoughts. “You don't have to look like Hulk Hogan or John Cena, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are also larger than life. In the end, it's not about the physical conditions, it's about what you make of your prerequisites,” he explained.

More about Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's relationship-

Rollins and Lynch tied the knot on June 29, 2021, and also have a son together. They started dating back in 2019 and have become one of the most adored couples in the WWE universe ever since. The duo have also graced the ring together in 2019 when they teamed up to clash against Happy Corbin and Lacey Evans at the Extreme Rules PPV. Interestingly, Rollins was the universal champion back then, while Lynch was the reigning WWE RAW women’s champion.

(Image: wwe.com)