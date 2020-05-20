Shad Gaspard Dead: Former WWE Star's Body Found On Venice Beach Days After Going Missing

Three days after the tragic incident, former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard has been confirmed dead. Shad Gaspard went missing on Sunday afternoon after being engulfed by a large wave off the coast at Venice Beach in Los Angeles California. On Wednesday, May 20, LA County lifeguards reportedly found his body washed up on the beach. While the sex and the description of the body were not initially released, LAPD later confirmed it matched the description of the 39-year-old.

Also Read | Shad Gaspard Dead: Body Washed Up On Beach, Found Where WWE Pro Went Missing

Shad Gaspard dead: Shad Gaspard body found

According to international reports, LA County lifeguards recovered two bodies washed up on the beach during the early hours of Wednesday morning. The LAPD and LAFD were subsequently called to the scene who confirmed the body was recovered around 2.19 AM local time. While 'Shad Gaspard body found' was confirmed by the officials, the identity of the second body was not disclosed.

Police confirm that LA lifeguards found Shad Gaspard’s body on Venice Beach this morning and he has passed away.



Sending all the love to his family and friends at this terrible time. He left this world making sure his son lived to see another day - that’s the man he was. pic.twitter.com/FMWaNTCcZj — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) May 20, 2020

Shad Gaspard went missing on Sunday afternoon after he and a group of swimmers were caught in a rip current off near the shore in Venice Beach. While the lifeguards managed to rescue all members, a huge rip tide wave swept away Shad, who was reportedly trying to ensure the safety of his 10-year-old son. A spokesman from LA Fire Department confirmed the 39-year-old submerged under the water. Search-and-rescue missions for the former WWE superstar were abandoned on Monday evening.

Shad Gaspard dead: WWE releases an official statement

WWE released an official statement confirming the news of Shad Gaspard passing away. The statement read: "WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39. Gaspard had gone missing while swimming with his son at Venice Beach in California on May 17. In his final act, Gaspard instructed lifeguards to save his son’s life."

WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39. https://t.co/ngyuRpkjps — WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2020

Also Read | Former WWE Pro Shad Gaspard Dead, Body Washed Up on Beach Off California, Shad Gaspard WWE Career

The company and rest of the pro wrestling universe are applauding the last heroic act of Shad Gaspard before his death, where he tried to save his son. WWE's statement also notes that the former Cryme Tyme member was also quite a heroic figure in real-life. In 2016, Shad Gaspard broke up an armed robbery at a Valero gas station in Coral Springs, Florida and even pinned the suspect to the ground until the police arrived at the scene.

A former bodyguard and Hollywood stuntman, Shad Gaspard enjoyed success in the WWE with his known best friend, JTG. Going by their moniker, Cryme Tyme, the duo was a fan-favourite tag team in the late-2000s and even worked alongside John Cena during a feud. Gaspard was also a known bodyguard to several celebrities like Britney Spears and boxing legend Mike Tyson. In recent years, the 39-year-old mainly worked as a stuntman in Hollywood.

Also Read | Shad Gaspard Dead: JTG Shares Emotional Text Message From Shad Gaspard WWE