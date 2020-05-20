JTG Shares Emotional Text Message From Shad Gaspard Before WWE Star Went Missing

The pro wrestling universe, as well as the Gaspard family, are still awaiting an update on the whereabouts of former WWE star Shad Gaspard. On Sunday afternoon, the 'Shad Gaspard missing' news made headlines after the 39-year-old went missing after a swimming accident at the newly opened Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California. While officials are yet to provide an update on the situation, former and current WWE superstars have flocked to social media with messages for Shad Gaspard's family.

JTG WWE Twitter: Former wrestler shares an emotional message from Shad Gaspard

Shad Gaspard's former tag team partner and a known good friend, JTG, shared a screenshot of an emotional message he received from Shad, earlier this year. Alleged to be the last text JTG received from Shad before the unfortunate accident, Shad wrote, "If ever I die tomorrow just know I love you as a brother and friend forever, even past this life." The screenshot also had JTG's reply which read: "Love you too brotha (brother)."

JTG, real name Jayson Anthony Paul, had a successful stint in the WWE as a tag team wrestler. Shad Gaspard and JTG's team called 'Cryme Tyme' was one of the more popular tag teams in the company in the mid-2000s. Outside the WWE, the duo held numerous tag titles. After their wrestling careers, Shad Gaspard and JTG remained good friends and were frequently spotted working out together.

Shad Gaspard missing: Shad Gaspard and JTG in WWE

JTG's mother, Carol Paul, told The Sun, JTG was devastated after learning that Shad Gaspard went missing. His mother confirmed JTG was numb and struggled to even talk. "He spent half of his life with him, in wrestling, they call each other brothers, so he's really shaken up. They wrestled together, they travelled together, they worked out together, they did almost everything together. I was trying to tell Jayson there may be hope, but that second wave."

According to reports, Shad Gaspard, a 10-year-old boy (reported to be his son), and a group of swimmers got caught in a rip current just off the coast of Venice Beach. Los Angeles County lifeguards raced into the waters to rescue the swimmers and managed to pull out everyone from the water except Shad Gaspard. Search-and-rescue missions were called off on Monday evening. Feared to be dead, Gaspard family or the officials are yet to provide an update regarding the 'Shad Gaspard missing' news.

