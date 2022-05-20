Stephanie McMahon Takes Leave Of Absence From WWE; Take A Look At What She Had To Say

In a major turn of events, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to social media to make a major announcement regarding her future with the company. The news has thrown everyone off guard however the question still remains as to why did Stephanie McMahon leave WWE?. Stephanie has worked at the WWE since she graduated college.

WWE news: Why did Stephanie McMahon leave WWE?

Taking to Twitter, Stephanie McMahon announced that she is stepping away from WWE for the foreseeable future. The message further said that she would eventually be returning to her post. In her post she also wrote that the legacy of the company is lifelong for her and that she would be making her comeback to the company after taking this time to focus on the family.

There was no announcement made regarding who will fill Stephanie McMahon’s role as CBO during her absence. However according to www.wrestlinginc.com while McMahon gave no reason for her leave of absence her husband Triple H’s health issues may have played a part in her decision. Triple H was forced to retire from wrestling and cut down his workload after he suffered a serious cardiac last year.

As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 19, 2022

Stephanie McMahon WWE Career

Stephanie McMahon and her father Vince Mc Mahon have been a part of wrestling for decades. The former CBO was last seen at WrestleMania 38, where she introduced Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE signee Gable Steveson to the crowd. Stephanie began appearing for the WWE (then known as the World Wrestling Federation) after graduation and was involved in several major storylines. The 45-year-old has won WWF Women’s Champion and is married to WWE Hall of Famer Triple H.Stephanie and her father have also played a huge role in the development of brands like Raw, NXT, and SmackDown.

Stephanie McMahon began her business career in WWE as an Accountant Executive before becoming WWE’s head writer in 2000; she would eventually be promoted to the position of Senior Vice President of Creative Writing in 2006 and then later Executive Vice President of Creative in 2007. She would continue in that role until being promoted to Chief Brand Officer position in 2013, which she held until this week.