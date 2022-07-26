'The Game' Triple H Succeeds Vince McMahon As WWE's Head Of Creative, Fans Rejoice

Triple H remains to be one of the biggest names in the wrestling business since his association with WWE from the mid-1990s. Having returned to WWE in June after undergoing surgery due to a cardiac event that occurred in September last year, Triple H assumed his executive position as EVP, Talent Relations of WWE on Friday. Meanwhile, WWE announced on Monday that The Game will now oversee creative direction for the promotion, succeeding former boss Vince McMahon in the role.

It should be mentioned that McMahon announced his retirement from the position of WWE’s chairman and CEO on Friday. He handled the responsibility of overseeing creative direction for the biggest professional wrestling company in the world, ever since buying the company from his father Vincent J McMahon in 1982. McMahon used to have a say on all things related to the WWE, starting from character development to the intriguing storylines.

However, with McMahon gone, Triple H will now be tasked with the duties of building storylines and also developing the characters that feature in the promotion’s flagship weekly shows, Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Triple H is the husband of McMahon’s daughter Stephaine McMahon, who is now the co-CEO of the promotion, alongside president Nick Khan. It is pertinent to mention that Triple H is 52 years old and announced his in-ring retirement ahead of WrestleMania 38 in April.

How did the fans react to Triple H becoming the creative director?

Triple H’s first night as head of creative for main roster is the same venue where he made his iconic return in 2002, Madison Square Garden. Poetic pic.twitter.com/T11o1VcpIn — -_• Čåł 🎄 (@ShinyCalKicks) July 25, 2022

WWE has announced that Triple H is now the head of creative. Thank you god 🙏 pic.twitter.com/h0lspphgVZ — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) July 25, 2022

Triple H on his first day in charge of creative: pic.twitter.com/l6d28T91V5 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 25, 2022

2002 Triple H returns to RAW at MSG.



2022 Triple H returns to RAW at MSG now as the head booker of WWE.



You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/Lh6UCgFCV9 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) July 26, 2022

The first thing Triple H needs to do is bring back Rock/Metal themes for PPVs 🔥 — Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) July 25, 2022

Triple H has worked as the executive producer of WWE NXT since 2011

He has been serving as WWE’s EVP of talent and live events since 2011 and initially focused on his brainchild, the NXT brand. He served as the executive producer for the WWE’s development brand, NXT until stepping away from the scene in September. The first major task for him in his new role as the creative director will be the WWE SummerSlam 2022 PPV, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday night.

More about Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE

Meanwhile, McMahon decided to retire following emergence of a Wall Street Journal report that claimed McMahon had paid out millions of dollars to former female employees to keep their mouth shut over allegations of sexual misconduct. This led the WWE board to launch an investigation against McMahon. It was later revealed during a regulatory filing on Monday that the payments made between 2006 to 2022 amounts to a total of USD 14.6 million.

(Image: wwe.com)