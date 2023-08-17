The Last of Edge? Massive update surfaces over WWE Hall Of Famer's retirement match

After making a surprise entry at last week's Friday Night SmackDown, speculations are rife that in the coming weekly show of the Blue brand, the Rated R Superstar will bid adieu to the WWE universe. This week on SmackDown, Edge will take on Sheamus, a contest billed as the Canadian superstar's farewell match in the wrestling promotion. While there is no confirmation whether Edge will be retiring this week, a source close to him has expressed the probability of a daunting goodbye.

Edge to retire at this week's WWE SmackDown

Ever since he made a comeback to the squared circle in 2020, Edge has been part of some terrific storylines. After feuding with Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns, he initiated The Judgement Day, which is arguably ruling the WWE Raw at the moment. He then indulged in a WrestleMania war with Finn Balor and has successfully made it to the premier space after being out for years. However, as everything good eventually comes to an end, it seems Edge's second major stint with the WWE is about to conclude. According to Dave Meltzer, Edge's long-time training partner Ron Hutchinson has come up with a massive update. A potential development which fans may not fancy.

“Here’s a big thing here. A year ago, Edge had said he was gonna retire at the (2023) summer show in Toronto. And Ron Hutchinson, who is Edge’s trainer, and has known Edge for 30 years, he said that this is Edge’s last match. They certainly did not (build it up like that). But that was interesting when he said it’s probably – it’s most likely Edge’s last match. This is the last Toronto show for a while, I mean, they’ll be another one. So I don’t know if this is the retirement, they’re not billing it as such, but his trainer said that it’s probably his last match," Meltzer said

According to a tenured member of WWE creative, Edge has no intentions at all to retire this Friday at #SmackDown in Toronto !

Edge's match with Sheamus won't be his last.

Will Edge retire at this week's WWE SmackDown?

Since nothing has been announced from WWE's side, thus, everything that has been said and has been discussed on social media could be taken as a mere assumption. Moreover, on the SmackDown show of last week, Edge revealed how Sheamus played a major role in his successful recovery. Thus, talks of recuperation and then retiring the following week, just do not add up. So, nothing is concrete except one potential occurrence. As this week's SmackDown will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, hence, get ready to witness a loud pop from the WWE Universe when the speakers will mince, "You think you know me."