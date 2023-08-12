WWE SmackDown Results: Member Of The Bloodline Quits WWE On Live TV, New Champion Crowned

After the biggest party of the summer, it is time to return to the weekly work. Today is the day of the blue brand, so WWE superstars like Edge, AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, etc. are in prime focus. Thus, without further ado, let's find out what happened in the August 11, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

3 things you need to know

Rey Mysterio and Austin Theory squared off for the WWE United States Title

Edge will be in action next week against Sheamus

Jey Uso shocks the WWE universe

After costing Charlotte Flair and then getting pinned herself in the triple threat match-up at SummerSlam, where Bianca Belair became the new Women's champion, Asuka and Flair resumed their rivalry. AJ Styles and Karrion Kross also squared off in the ring, once again. Plus, Edge made a big announcement. However, the biggest shock came in the main event where all the members of the Bloodline were inside the squared circle again.

WWE SmackDown results

Asuka vs Charlotte Flair: It was the opening match of the night and it gave the show the start it needed. Both performers wanted to beat the hell out of each other, and it was showcased on tv. However, nobody prevailed as the fight ended in a no contest.

AJ Styles vs Karrion Kross: AJ Styles has so far attained an edge over Kross in the one-on-one showdowns, and after the Phenomenal One's quick victory over Kross a few weeks ago, the feud went dead. However, it got reinstated after Kross cost Styles battle royal victory at SummerSlam. But the resumption did not bring a change in the result as Styles once again picked up a clean victory over Karrion Kross.

Edge challenges Shaemus: Edge made his appearance at WWE SmackDown and got a rousing reception from the Calgary crowd. He addressed the WWE universe and told them about his recovery from injury. He made it known the role Shaemus played in bringing him back and thus want to work with him inside the ring. Sheamus made his way to the ring along with his Brawling Brutes' buddies. After the friendly banter between the two, Edge vs Shaemus has been made official for next week.

LA Knight vs Top Dolla: Continuing his momentum, LA Knight succeeded over Top Dolla in a match that went ended before 5 minutes.

Rey Mysterio vs Austin Theory: Santos Escobar was originally slated to face Austin Theory for the WWE United States title, but Theory's cheap shot from behind before the match injured Escobar. After that WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio took his place and picked up a clean victory over Theory. Mysterio becomes the new WWE United States Champion.

The Bloodline segment: In the main event, Roman Reigns made his never-ending entrance and then asked for acknowledgment from the Calgary crowd. Reigns was accompanied by Wiseman Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Soon, Jimmy Uso came into the picture as well. Uso addressed Why he betrayed his brother Jey at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Jey Uso also came to the ring. Jimmy told Jey that he did it to stop him from becoming a corrupt Tribal Chief like Roman Reigns. Jimmy then went out, and then hell broke out between Reigns and Jey. Jey Uso got the better of his cousin and then got out of the ring. He called Jimmy back, who was going backstage, and delivered a devastating kick. In a shocking conclusion, Jey Uso stated that enough is enough and quits Bloodline, Usos, and the WWE.