'The Man, The Myth, The Legend': WWE Universe Is Eagerly Waiting For Veer Mahaan's Debut

WWE has been teasing the singles debut of 6-foot-4 inch, 275 pounds superstar wrestler Veer Mahaan on the WWE Monday Night Raw for quite a time now. He made his main roster debut in television during the Superstar Spectacle on January 21 and became an instant hit among the fans. He made regular appearances on Raw alongside teammates Shanky and Jinder Mahal from July to September 2021, before Shanky and Mahal were drafted into the SmackDown brand. Since then, WWE keeps sharing tweets about Veer’s debut on Raw while the fans already hailing the former baseball player, one of the best prospects with the wrestling company.

While fans enjoyed wrestling action on the Fenruary 7 episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE took to their official Twitter handle and said, “VEER MAHAAN COMING TO #WWERaw”. On spotting the tweet, fans saw the hilarious side of things and pointed out that Veer’s Raw debut keeps getting delayed every time. A fan said that the delay in his debut might be a blessing in disguise for the wrestler as it has provided him with attention from fans. At the same time, a hailed him as the man, the myth, and the legend while few fans mentioned that he could have saved the Royal Rumble match for WWE. Another fan said Veer is the face of wrestling and also a god who couldn’t be denied.

More reactions

At the same time, a fan said that nobody is disappointed or angry with the delayed debut of Veer as they have been enjoying the trend so far. On the other hand, another said that the possibility of Veer making his debut makes every Monday special for WWE fans. Meanwhile, there were many reactions to the speculations surrounding Veer’s debut.

Veer Mahaan at WWE Main Event

While Veer remains absent from WWE Monday Night Raw, he has appeared in a no. of WWE Main Event shows in the past few months. The live audience has enjoyed the presence of Mahaan in the ring, as he has been undefeated in all the mingles matches at the Main Events. He defeated T-BAR on his last appearance at the WWE Main Event on February 7, which took place at the Ball Arena in Denver.

