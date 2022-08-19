The Rock Reveals Details Of Intense Backstage Meeting With Goldberg; 'I Ain’t Hulk Hogan'

In a recent conversation with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson revealed the details of the intense backstage meeting he had with Goldberg back in 2003 before the latter's RAW debut. They only fought each other once in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) history and that was on April 27, 2003, at Backlash when Goldberg clinched a win over The Rock.

The Rock reveals details of meeting with Goldberg

The Rock was recently involved in an Instagram live stream with current superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, with whom he shared the details of his meeting with Goldberg. During the interaction, he was also joined by Brian Gewirtz, who was the lead writer at the time.

Gewirtz began the conversation by stating, "It’s the simplest promo you could ever have. Rock’s running his mouth, I’ve done all there is to do. I’ve beaten everybody and Goldberg comes out and spears him, that’s it, you know? And people anticipated this because this was the day after Mania [19], after the big Rock/[Steve] Austin match... I’m like, great."

He then went on to share his idea by adding, "We did this thing with Rock and Hogan in Chicago where they’re standing face-to-face and they’re each looking at the crowd and it’s this iconic moment’ and Rock’s like, ‘Yeah, we can do that. Sounds good’ and Bill’s just like, ‘Yup. There’s just one problem. I ain’t Hulk Hogan.’ Intense stare and Rock and I do the little look to each other."

The Rock then intervened in the conversation and added, "Bill stared a hole through Brian... I was like, oh my God... But by the way, when Bill said, ‘I ain’t Hulk Hogan,’ of course me being me, I turned to Brian, I go, ‘I f****** told you he’s not Hulk Hogan…’ Brian’s like, ‘No, I know. I shouldn’t have done that. Okay, okay, I got something else."

Gewirtz then gave another idea but that too did not yield the desired results. "That’s no problem Bill," added Gewirtz. "This is gonna be perfect because what we could do is you could stalk him on stage. You could have this big pacing back and forth while he’s running his mouth in the ring because we did this promo with Rock and Jericho where Rock was going on and on.’"

The former writer then mentioned Goldberg's reaction to the same by adding, "Bill’s like, ‘Mhm, mhm, mhm. There’s just one problem, I ain’t Chris Jericho.’ Again, intense stare and this literally could have gone on for hours… First time I ever interacted [with him]."