The Rock Reveals Roman Reigns' Concerned Reaction After The Shield Powerbomb Injured Him

The WWE tag team called The Shield is widely remembered as one of the most iconic teams in the history of WWE, which changed the course of action for the promotion. The Shield featured Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose, who are now counted among the elite wrestlers. Meanwhile, during a recent live session on Instagram, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson mentioned the iconic stable in his comments, while recalling an incident from WWE Raw where he ended up being injured badly.

In 2013, the Rock was involved in a battle with then- WWE champion CM Punk. During the go-home show for WWE Royal Rumble 2013, the Rock was brutally attacked by The Shield and was unable to walk out of the ring. While speaking to Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz in the Instagram live session, Rock recalled the incident and revealed the contrasting reactions of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

'Blood started coming out of my mouth,' says Dwayne Johnson

“You know what was really cool? When The Shield attacked me before WrestleMania and powerbombed me, and I remember Seth... I was on Roman's shoulders. He threw me down so hard on that mat. Busted my blood vessels, blood started coming out of my mouth. Roman looked down and was like, 'You okay, Uso?',” The Rock said. He further revealed that Rollins didn’t care about the injury and just walked off the ring.

The Rock went on to win the WWE Championship title at Royal Rumble in 2013

After the attack, The Rock took to his official Twitter handle and revealed details about his injury. “Diagnosis: Internal bleeding - lungs. Torn blood vessels. Thank U @WWE Universe. Just part of the job - I'll be good,” Johnson tweeted. However, the Rock had the last laugh in the battle, as he went on to defeat CM Punk at Royal Rumble and clinched the WWE title.

The Rock held the title for a brief amount of time, before John Cena defeated him at WrestleMania 29 and became the new champion. During his illustrious career in WWE, Rock picked up eight WWE championship titles and is considered the most electrifying man in wrestling. He currently works as an actor in the Hollywood, and has gained fame as a actor all across the globe.