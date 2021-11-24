Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins has broken his silence regarding the attack on him by a WWE fan during the recent episode of WWE RAW. The fan hopped the barricade and tried to attack Seth Rollins after his match against Finn Balor. Following the conclusion of Seth Rollins' WWE Raw segment against Finn Balora, the referee and the wrestler walked up the ramp and headed backstage when a fan ran down from the mid-level seating and tackled Rollins. The action was immediately dealt with by WWE security and officials and the attacker was taken out of the stadium.

Two-time WWE Champion Seth Rollins reveals his feeling post sudden attack

While speaking to TMZ at the airport, Seth Rollins gave an insight into the entire episode. He said: “Of course, I was. It’s terrifying, brother. It happened very quickly, so I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security team would come and do their job, which they did very quickly and then I was just trying to detach and move on. I hope that everybody is okay.” He further added "Once it happened, I knew what was going on. The guy was barreling around the corner. When being asked about any injuries following the attack, the wrestler said “No, no serious injuries. Nothing like that. I was safe, we were safe. Everything was okay.”

Seth Rollins attacked: Details of the attacker

The man who jumped the barricade to attack Seth Rollins roughly tackled the wrestler to the ground. Rollins did fight back against the attacker before he managed to separate himself from him. According to ESPN, the person who attacked Seth Rollins has been identified as Elisah Spencer, a 24-year-old man who lives in Brooklyn. Following his actions on Monday Night Raw, Spencer is being charged with an attempt to assault and attempt to violation of arts and cultural affairs, as per the New York Police Department (NYPD). The report further revealed that Spencer left his seat at around 9:20 PM local time, and jumped the metal barricade to attack Rollins.

As per the report, WWE in its statement over the attack said, “WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."