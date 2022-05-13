Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns To Miss Hell In A Cell: Report

The Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns has found himself in the headlines ever since he announced that he is entering a new phase in his life during a WWE live show at Trenton, New Jersey. He is now again making headlines for being linked with reports claiming that he won’t feature in the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV), scheduled to be held on June 5. Reports from Wrestling Inc., also state that Cody Rhodes’ match against Seth Rollins will become the live event for the PPV.

Roman Reigns set to miss Hell in A Cell; What has been said so far?

As per Cultaholic, Dave Meltzer reported about the topic and said that Reigns in not going to appear at every PPV and also that he is off the Chicago show for the Hell in a Shell premium live event. “He will be doing pay-per-views this summer...He will do TVs to build up those shows so it's not like he's not gonna be on TV. But he's not gonna be doing a lot of dates and from what I understand, the shows he will be on, eventually, probably sooner than later, they'll start advertising him so the dates will be known.”

Reports also state that Reigns will not defend his WWE Universal Title until the Money In the Bank PPV, scheduled to be held on July 2. It is pertinent to mention that the 36-year-old unified the WWE and the Universal championship titles by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Reigns last appeared at WrestleMania Backlash 2022 where he teamed up with The Usos, and won the six-man tag team match against Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle).

The Wrestling Inc also reported about Reigns missing the Hell in A Cell PPV and mentioned that he is not being advertised by WWE for live events for July and August, except the Money in the Bank and Summer Slam PPVs. Reigns might also take time off after the June 24 taping of SmackDown. However, he is still expected to wrestle at the promotion’s three big stadiums in the months of July, August and September.

Image: wwe.com