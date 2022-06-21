Vince McMahon Hypes 'superstar' John Cena's Re-entry In Surprise Appearance At WWE Raw

Vince McMahon made his second TV appearance within a week on the WWE Monday Night Raw episode of June 20, having opened SmackDown on Friday night. This comes after the 76-year-old stepped down from his position as the WWE CEO and chairman, after an investigation over an alleged secret USD 3 million hush money settlement was opened against him by the WWE board. However, McMahon made his appearance on Raw just after the show-opening fatal five-way match between Carmella, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss, and celebrated the show, which has been running for 30 years.

Vince McMahon hypes John Cena's return on Monday Night Raw

McMahon started off by speaking about how Raw remains the longest-running weekly program in the history of television, before mentioning the return of the 16-time world champion with WWE, John Cena. McMahon hyped Cena's return to the show on June 27 and said Raw has been on air for 30 years, while Cena has been on top for two-thirds of the time during that period.

"#WWERaw has been on the air for almost 30 years. 20 of those years have been dominated by the greatest @WWE Superstar of all time. And that man makes his return to #WWERaw next week ... @JohnCena!" - Mr. McMahon pic.twitter.com/XURzJ7z18j — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022

Earlier last week, WWE announced that Cena will appear on Raw to celebrate the completion of 20 years with the wrestling promotion. Cena made his official TV debut as a rookie on June 27, 2002, after he appeared on SmackDown to challenge Kurt Angle. Although Cena is returning to WWE after quite a while now, it is still unclear whether he will compete in a match or not.

'Batista, Randy Orton, Brock, we kind of all turn 20 this year', says John Cena

Speaking to Adam Glyn on Adam’s Apple in a previous interview, Cena had revealed his feeling about the milestone and had also hinted about a return. “I know in WWE years, I turn 20 pretty soon, so that’s a big thing from a pretty storied class of folks. Batista, Randy Orton, Brock, we kind of all turn 20 this year. I am aware that is coming around the corner and who knows. But it is one of those hard truths to bare, there’s a lot of cool stuff going on and I don’t want to say no to any of these opportunities that are on my doorstep. I don’t know when I will be back, but hopefully, it is soon. I’ve been gone for too long,” he said.

Cena is a 16-time world champion with WWE, as he has won the WWE Championship a total of 13 times while winning the World Heavyweight Championship three times. He had his last official match with the promotion in September 2021, when he appeared on SmackDown to team up with The Mysterios against The Usos. In his last PPV appearance, he lost against Roman Reigns in the WWE Universal title match during SummerSlam 2021.

(Image: wwe.com)