Vince McMahon Part Of Donald Trump's Advisory Panel Despite XFL Bankruptcy

US President Donald Trump has roped prominent American sports owners in an advisory panel to discuss the reopening of sporting activities in the country. One among the people in the advisory panel is WWE CEO Vince McMahon, who operates one of the few remaining sports that hasn't been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Donald Trump advisory panel also has other major-league commissioners including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. McMahon's inclusion in the Donald Trump advisory panel comes as a surprise considering his recently rebooted XFL filed for bankruptcy a few weeks ago.

XFL bankruptcy: WWE CEO Vince McMahon part of Donald Trump advisory panel

Incidentally, US President Donald Trump and WWE CEO Vince McMahon went against each other in an infamous hair vs hair match at WrestleMania 23 in 2007. The WWE CEO recently used a legal loophole in Florida State's law which considers WWE to be an 'essential business' and hence cannot be ordered to suspend its activities amidst the coronavirus lockdown. This is far from the first time that Vince McMahon has been in the news, with his rebooted XFL filing for bankruptcy amidst the coronavirus crisis. Vince McMahon launched XFL as a competitor to the NFL, but the league ultimately ended up as a dud like his previous attempt in 2001.

Sources: President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a call Wednesday with his committee focused on reopening America, which includes major-league commissioners, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2020

XFL bankruptcy: Vince McMahon net worth

Vince McMahon is the majority owner, chairman and CEO of WWE, and the founder and owner of Alpha Entertainment, which is the holding company of the rebooted XFL. The Vince McMahon net worth figure currently stands at a massive $1.9 billion (₹14.5 billion) according to Forbes. The WWE CEO reportedly was set to invest a mammoth $500 million in the XFL’s first three seasons. McMahon's WWE rakes in $1 billion in annual revenue according to Forbes and was linked with a move to take over English Premier League club Newcastle United.

Disclaimer: The above Vince McMahon net worth information and XFL stake information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

