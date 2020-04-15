Donald Trump Aims 'to Bring Sports Back', Adds Vince McMahon, Mark Cuban To Advisory Panel

United States President Donald Trump will reportedly hold a conference call on Wednesday with some of the prominent leaders in the sports community in a bid to jumpstart the country's economy. On Tuesday, Donald Trump announced he will be discussing the current state of the country's economy with a select group of advisors which includes WWE chairman Vince McMahon, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and UFC President Dana White among others.

Also Read | Goldberg Says Vince McMahon ‘wanted To KILL’ Him And Brock Lesnar Before WrestleMania 20

Donald Trump advisory group to hold conference call on Wednesday

Sources: President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a call Wednesday with his committee focused on reopening America, which includes major-league commissioners, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 15, 2020

The country-wide lockdown due to the rapid outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to have a massive effect on the global economy. Experts project the global economy could decline by as much as 3% in 2020. The United States, currently being the worst-affected nation with coronavirus is equally expected to take a massive economic hit.

While Donald Trump has been adamant that the North American nation will recover with a quick pace, the US President has reportedly identified sports as a key sector to help kickstart the nations' 'sleeping economy'.

Also Read | Vince McMahon Says CM Punk "should Not Be Trusted And Has Serious Issues": Rumours

Donald Trump advisory group includes Mark Cuban, Vince McMahon and others

JUST NOW: Adam Silver, Rob Manfred, Roger Goodell, Gary Bettman, Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones, Dana White, and Vince McMahon are part of a large group that will help advise on how to restart the economy, President Trump says. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 14, 2020

Donald Trump will be enlisting support from some of the key sports officials in the United States. Along with the likes of Vince McMahon, Mark Cuban and Dana White, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft have also been reportedly added to Trump's panel of advisors. Furthermore, commissioners of the major leagues - NFL's Roger Goodell, NBA's Adam Silver, MLB's Rob Manfred and NHL's Gary Bettman - will also be involved in the discussions.

Dubbed as the 'Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups', Donald Trump's panel reportedly includes more than 50 executives from other sectors as well.

Also Read | Mark Cuban 'keeping The Door Wide Open' For A Run In 2020 Presidential Race: Report

With over 600,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the United States currently remains in lockdown. However, according to reports in the country, Donald Trump is planning to gradually relax the lockdown for the citizens. According to reports, Trump feels resuming the major sports leagues will be a key factor in bringing life in the US back to normal.

Last month, AP reported the NFL season which is scheduled to begin in September 2020, is expected to start without delay and with fans in the stadium. While the league officials are still factoring in the changes in conditions, it is believed Roger Goodell and his team are also planning the same.

Meanwhile, the MLB was forced to delay its spring training and postpone the start of the 2020 season for an indefinite period of time. The NBA and NHL suspended their ongoing season with both reportedly contemplating to resume the season by the month of June and play a shorter revamped format to conclude the season.

Also Read | Matt Hardy Slams Vince McMahon, Says If Triple H Was Running WWE, He Would Have Never Left