WATCH: Jimmy Uso And Solo Sikoa Attack John Cena, AJ Styles Comes To His Rescue

It was a historic night for WWE SmackDown, as both The Rock and John Cena made their presence known. The Rock made an unexpected appearance in the first segment of the night, and John Cena wrapped things up in one of the most fascinating ways in recent memory, much to the joy of the crowd as it rolled back to the good old times.

3 things you need to know

John Cena is believed to be the Greatest Wrestler of all time in the WWE

The Friday Night Smackdown main event featured John Cena

Jimmy Uso was not happy about John Cena stealing the show

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attack John Cena on Friday Night SmackDown

On the most recent episode of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attacked John Cena, but it was the former WWE Champion, AJ Styles, who stepped in to save him. Jimmy has portrayed a villainous character since betraying his brother Jey at SummerSlam, causing Jey to lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Just two weeks ago, on SmackDown, John Cena faced off against this former Bloodline group member.

The 16-time world champion made a cameo on Grayson Waller's "The Grayson Waller Effect" this week on SmackDown. During this time, the Australian superstar shared his opinion that Cena no longer has any interest in wrestling. Despite Waller's admission that Cena is the best of all time, the latter has expressed doubts about Cena's current form, implying that he has yet to reach his full potential. Since losing to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, Waller noted, Cena's performance has changed.

Not long after Grayson Waller's entrance, Jimmy Uso chimed in to second Waller's assessment of John Cena. He issued a challenge to the former WWE champion to a fight. But Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa made their presence known, with Sikoa taking on an enforcer role and attacking Cena directly.

AJ Styles and John Cena team up?

Initially, it appeared that Solo Sikoa was aiming for Jimmy Uso, teasing a Samoan Spike attack. Then he abruptly changed his strategy and superkicked John Cena. This unexpected treachery left Cena defenceless, and both Solo and Jimmy proceeded to attack him viciously.

When AJ Styles arrived to save Cena from the attackers, things turned over for the better. As the two fearsome Superstars stood side by side, ready to take on any challenge that came their way, Styles' timely intervention halted the attack and tipped the scale in favour of Cena.