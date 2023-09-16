WWE SmackDown results: The Rock and John Cena leave fans in euphoria, create iconic moment

WWE SmackDown witnessed a historic night as two of the all-time greats The Rock and John Cena made their presence felt on the same night. To the delight of the fans, The Rock made a surprise entry in the opening segment of the night, and John Cena concluded it. While the show was all about them, some in-ring action also took place in the two-hour run time.

3 things you need to know

The Rock made his return at WWE SmackDown

John Cena was in the main event of the night

Finn Balor and Aj Styles squared off in the ring

The Rock and John Cena together under same roof again

The Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with Pat McAfee making an entrance. He was interrupted by Austin Theory and then came the moment of the night, The Rock, finally came back to Denver, to deliver a People's Elbow to the former US Champion. Following the segment, a backstage interaction between The People's Champ and 16-time WWE Champion, John Cena, took place. Aside from the thrice-in-a-lifetime moment, a sublime match-card was on the display. Thus, let's take a look at who won and who lost in this edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Rock and John Cena together again… WHO IS CUTTING ONIONS 😭😭😭 #SmackDown

WWE SmackDown results

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor: It was worthy of a pay-per-view match and both talented superstars were delivering it on a big stage as well. However, it was marred by the interference of The Judgment Day's Damien Priest and Dominik. Moreover, Jimmy Uso also came to the spotlight in the match. Through this outside help, Finn Balor prevailed.

LWO vs. Street Profits: The second match of the night was a tag team action between LWO and the Street Profits. A miscommunication between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar gave the Street Profits the edge and the victory.

LA Knight vs. The Miz: The Miz and LA Knight met once again, this time in the weekly show. Knight once again picked up a clean victory over The Miz. This match might have concluded the feud, as after the match LA Knight expressed his desire to contest for a title.

Asuka vs. Bayley: The age-old rivalry between Asuka and Bayley was revived at the show. However, it was a short match, where Asuka got the win over Bayley.

The Grayson Waller Effect featuring John Cena: In the main event, Grayson Waller brought John Cena as the special guest this time. Waller said a few words in respect and disrespect of the leader of Cenation. As the matters were boiling between Cena and Waller, Jimmy Uso once again came to continue his apparent feud with John. After some mic work, the action was about to start but then came Solo Sikoa. Sikoa at first grabbed his brother but instead attacked Cena. As Jimmy and Solo were pounding on the 16-time World Champion, AJ Styles came running to join forces with Cena. Styles and Cena made the Samoan duo retreat.