Watch Ronda Rousey Prepare To Fight Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair At WrestleMania

In the recent episode of Total Divas, Ronda Rousey revealed that she is planning to leave WWE and start a family with husband & former UFC heavyweight champion, Travis Browne. In the episode, Ronda Rousey can also be seen preparing for her Triple-Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. In the promo video shared by WWE on their YouTube page, Rousey can be heard saying that for 35 years, WrestleMania was headlined by men and now it’s time for women to be able to show that they can stand on the grandest stage of them all and attract viewers just as well or better than men.

In Total Divas, Ronda Rousey can be seen talking to her trainer, friend and fellow wrestler Natalya Neidhart, where she reveals that she has made a decision about her future. She added that she is going to do everything she can to bring a spotlight to women's evolution. Then, she is going to have a baby. After Rousey's comment, Natalya said, “The focus, on RAW especially, has been on Ronda. So, to lose her, it's going to be a big void in the division."

WWE WrestleMania 35: Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch did the undoable and defeated former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 35 to become the new RAW and SmackDown women's champion. From the start of the match, Ronda Rousey looked in total control after she delivered Piper's Pit to Lynch. But, Lynch finally took over after she got Rousey’s shoulder on the mat to for three counts. This gave Rousey her first loss in WWE and ended her championship reign at 232 days, making her the current longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion. While The Man became RAW Women's Champion for the first time and the SmackDown Women's Champion for the third time.

