What Happened To Adnan Virk? Fans Curious As To Why Did WWE And Adnan Virk Part Ways

WWE and play-by-play announcer Adnan Virk have parted ways on Tuesday after just seven Monday Night Raw shows. The Canadian sportscaster became the lead voice of Monday Night RAW alongside Byron Saxton and Corey Graves but his stint has been short-lived. Here's a look at what happened to Adnan Virk and "Why did WWE and Adnan Virk part ways?".

WWE news: Why did WWE and Adnan Virk part ways?

WWE and Adnan Virk has officially parted ways, the company announced on Tuesday. Virk was hired to be the new voice of WWE Raw in April and had told The Athletic that he was grateful for the opportunity. The former ESPN broadcaster thanked WWE for the opportunity on Twitter by writing, "The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family". While he leaves WWE, Virk will continue to be an on-air broadcaster for the MLB Network and DAZN. He also recently reunited with ESPN alums John Skipper and Dan Le Batard as a contributor for Meadowlark Media. Virk also seems interested in a spot with TNT's NHL coverage, too.

WWE and Adnan Virk have mutually agreed to part ways.



WWE thanks Adnan for his work. https://t.co/17ZEiUWXbr pic.twitter.com/J8TjRmIhY6 — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021

Virk took over as the Raw play-by-play announcer on April 12, replacing Tom Phillips. He also worked on the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Virk only appeared in seven episodes and finished with Monday night’s show. The former ESPN sportscaster's reception from the WWE Universe was more lukewarm than hot and many felt that he struggled in the role. And while all parties suggest it was a mutual decision, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is known to be very fickle with his announcers and the viewership numbers for RAW are also not great at the moment. As a result, probably what happened to Adnan Virk was lack of enthusiasm from the response he gained besides wanting to be with his family.

Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity. The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family. Am grateful to everyone with the company especially @WWEGraves and @ByronSaxton for being such fantastic teammates. https://t.co/lrP0fCAMXz — Adnan Virk (@adnansvirk) May 25, 2021

As per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics via The Athletic, Raw on USA Network on May 17 drew 1,823,000 viewers in latest WWE news. In the key 18-49 demo, it had 622,000 viewers, the equivalent to about a 0.48 demo rating, the lowest since December 14, 2020. Virk worked at ESPN from 2010-19 and was an anchor on “SportsCenter,” hosted “Baseball Tonight” and more. The 42-year-old was fired after allegedly leaking a story to another media outlet, something he denied doing. Virk declined to pursue legal action against the network despite two years remaining on his contract. Since then, he has worked with the MLB Network and DAZN and is also hosting boxing events.

Adnan Virk wife

Adnan Virk was born to a Pakistani-Canadian Ahmadi Muslim family and considers himself a practising Muslim. The 42-year-old lives in New Jersey with his wife Eamon, whom he married in 2007. The couple has four sons.

(Image Courtesy: Adnan Virk Instagram)