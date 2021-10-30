What Happened To Paul Heyman After WWE SmackDown Went Off Air? See Hilarious Video

Paul Heyman was at the recent WWE SmackDown dark match event where the Universal Champion Roman Reigns, leader of The Bloodline along with The Usos were involved in a tag team match. Heyman was seen up to his usual trickery and theatrics as this time he decided to head into the ring in the middle of a fight. A video of Heyman has gone viral on social media where he decides to jump into the ring and face off against Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits.

Heyman's hilarious WWE SmackDown in-ring cameo

In a hilarious moment, Roman Reigns is waiting on the outside with Jey Uso as Jimmy fighting off Montez Ford and for reasons unknown, Paul Heyman suddenly gets infuriated and can be seen taking his jacket off and smacking it on the announcer's desk. He is then seen getting up on the side of the ring and puts his hand out to Jimmy to ask for a tag to get into the middle of the fight. The crowd started chanting ECW and after a few more shouts from the crowd, Jimmy tags Heyman in.

Heyman tries to rush through the ropes but like a comedic Charlie Chaplin moment, he catches his foot on the rope and trips and falls face-first onto the mat. As he is scrambling to get up Ford takes advantage and starts punching Heyman until Jimmy tags in and rescues the Manager. As Heyman gets out of the ring he walks towards the announcer's desk. His client, Reigns walks with his Manager towards the desk and stands next to him and at one point is seen laughing. The crowd then chants again as Reigns looks on and Heyman picks up his coat and puts it on inside out.

Paul Heyman, 56, has largely played the role of a managerial figure on WWE but has sometimes stepped into the ring as well. His first-ever match was when Vince McMahon's promotion took place way back in 2002. Then Heyman and a young Brock Lesnar teamed up to defeat The Hardy Boyz at Judgment Day 2002. Paul Heyman engaged in a memorable feud with his former client CM Punk in 2013. During the feud, Punk defeated Heyman and Curtis Axel in eight consecutive Handicap matches at WWE live events.

(Image: Twitter)