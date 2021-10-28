Where Is Bray Wyatt Headed Next After WWE Release? Cryptic Tweet Fuels Speculations

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Bray Wyatt has raised speculations of an in-ring return by posting a cryptic tweet online. Wyatt was released by WWE on July 31, 2021, along with a 90-day non-compete clause that would prevent him from signing with any company for this period.

While the reasons are not clear for his release, it is believed that the company were keen on reducing their budget. Here is a look at where is Bray Wyatt headed next as his viable options are evaluated.

Bray Wyatt teases return to pro wrestling on Friday after WWE exit

Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt is expected to return to pro wrestling on Friday after he posted a cryptic tweet on his social media handle. The former WWE superstar wrote, '2 more days' on Wednesday night, presumably because his 90-day non-compete clause ends in two days on October 29, 2021.

Because of WWE's increased competitors, Wyatt has several options to choose from as he could potentially join All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor (ROW) or New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). However, because of AEW president Tony Khan's recent interview, it is speculated that the former WWE superstar will join them.

During Khan's appearance on WFAN's Moose & Maggie Show, he said, "He’s a great wrestler, and I have to be honest, we haven’t talked at all. I’ve known him in personal life, but in reality, we haven’t talked. But you never know." The speculations arise because of the manner in which the AEW president ended his interview. Over the past few months, AEW has raided on several former WWE stars including CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Adam Cole, among others.

