Who Is Jessika Carr? Why Is She Making Headlines After WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Event?

The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event in Saudi Arabia turned out to be a spectacular event with the crowd in attendance being treated to some spectacular matches. The WWE superstars involved in matches produced superb performance and apart from the matches, it was the referee who also got the limelight during the vent. WWE during the Crown Jewel 2021 made history when they allowed Jessica Carr to referee two matches during the pay-per-view event.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Jessika Carr WWE pay per view event debut

Jessica Carr became the first WWE female referee to be part of the WWE matches in Saudi Arabia. Carr was allowed to officiate two matches the first being the Hell In a Cell match between Seth Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Edge, after which she officiated the King of the Ring Tournament finals match between Finn Balor and King Xavier Woods. Carr also tweeted about being very excited on being given the opportunity to officiate during the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event.

I am so blown away at the opportunity that I was blessed with tonight. Thank you #CrownJewel I’ll absolutely share more of this in the days to come. pic.twitter.com/neBXM00LaG — Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) October 21, 2021

All you need to know about Jessika Carr WWE journey

Speaking about the rise of Jessika Carr as WWE female referee, Wrestlinginc.com reported that she had a brief stint on the independent circuit as a wrestler before WWE came forward to sign Carr in 2017, to work as the first female WWE referee since the 1980s. The first full-time female WWE referee in history came to the main roster from WWE NXT in December 2019.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 results

Roman Reigns (champion) defeated Brock Lesnar to retain his WWE Universal Championship title

Becky Lynch (champion) defeated Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match

Big E (champion) overcame Drew McIntyre challenge to retain the WWE Championship title

New Day's Xavier Woods won the King of the Ring tournament after beating 'The Demon' Finn Bálor in the finals

Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop to win the Queen's Crown Tournament

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg defeated former WWE champion Bobby Lashley to win the falls count anywhere match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeated Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell match

The Usos defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

