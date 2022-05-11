Who Is Veer Mahaan? 33-year-old Indian Wrestler Taking WWE By Storm, Tormenting Mysterios

Indian wrestler Veer Mahaan, 33, has become one of the most talked-about WWE superstars in the pro-wrestling universe following his main roster singles debut at Monday Night Raw in April. WWE hyped his Raw debut for several months by saying, ‘Veer Mahaan is coming to Raw’, before the 33-year-old finally made his TV debut, a day after the WWE WrestleMania 38 PPV on April 4. He put all speculation to rest by unleashing wrath on the father-son duo of Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

Jr. Mysterio was caught in a lock by Veer and opted to give up by tapping out. However, the clash was not an official match and Dominik had no one to his rescue before Veer decided to stop himself. However, in his first official match in WWE Raw, Mahaan demolished Dominik yet again, as the latter had to be carried out of the arena on a stretcher. Mahaan announced his arrival in a fantastic style and looks promising to be fighting for major titles soon.

Veer Mahaan's run at Raw alongside Shanky and Jinder Mahal

Prior to his singles debut on Raw, he made regular appearances on the red brand alongside teammates Shanky and Jinder Mahal from July to September 2021, before Shanky and Mahal were drafted into the SmackDown brand. He was a regular at WWE’s live shows as the promotion built the perfect hype for his debut.

Who is Veer Mahaan?

Veer is an Indian-origin wrestler, who was previously a professional baseball player. He was a pitching prospect for Pittsburgh Pirates and was also the inspiration for the Disney movie, ‘Million Dollar Arm’. He has been associated with WWE since 2018 and was a regular on WWE NXT before making his main roster debut last year.

Veer Mahaan undefeated in his WWE run so far

Mahaan has destroyed every opponent he has faced on WWE Raw since his debut. The list of defeated consists of superstars like Jeff Brooks, Sam Smother, Bart Hansen, and Frank Lowman so far. He clashed against Lowman in the latest episode of Raw, as the match ended with a submission win for Veer through a cervical clutch.

Image: wwe.com