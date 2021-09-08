Who Will John Cena Face Next? 16-time Champion Returns At This Week's WWE SmackDown

After World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend John Cena suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2021, the leader of the Cenation will return at this week's WWE Smackdown at Madison Square Garden. All eyes will be on Friday night this week as Cena will make his first appearance since losing to Reigns at SummerSlam. With the 16-time champion having had several face-offs over the past few weeks, it remains to be seen who will be John Cena's next opponent.

Over the past weeks, Cena has stolen Finn Balor's opportunity for the Universal Championship, faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, and also gotten beaten by Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2021. Below is a look at the different possibilities for Cena's next opponent.

WWE SmackDown preview: John Cena could face Finn Balor

Finn Balor is the most likely next opponent for John Cena as the two seem to have some unfinished business to take care of. The sixteen-time champion stole Balor's opportunity for the Universal Championship after he signed the contract on a WWE SmackDown episode instead of him. If Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar does indeed take place at Crown Jewel, Cena and Balor could make up an interesting matchup at the event. Crown Jewel is scheduled for some time in October 2021.

John Cena and Brock Lesnar could have a face-off

With both John Cena and Brock Lesnar announced for this week's WWE SmackDown, the two legends of pro wrestling could engage in a heated face-off. Lesnar assaulted Cena after the 16-time champion had a gruelling match against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam. With Reigns vs Lesnar expected to take place at Crown Jewel, Cena could take on The Beast Incarnate at WWE Extreme Rules.

John Cena could face Roman Reigns once again

Since John Cena and Roman Reigns engaged in a tightly contested match at WWE SummerSlam, it is possible that the leader of the Cenation will hope for a rematch against The Head of The Table. Cena delivered three attitude adjustments to the Universal Champion, but it was not enough to defeat Reigns. Reigns ended the match by delivering a brutal spear to continue his year-long reign of dominance as Universal Champion.