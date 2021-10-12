Why Do WWE Fans Boo Big E? Champion Fighter Recalls Night When Things Went 'awry'

The reigning WWE Champion Big E has revealed the reason behind him being booed by the passionate pro-wrestling fans. Meanwhile, he has also recalled an old incident that made him boo as a babyface as the fans did not like the idea of him dropping the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Bad News Barrett.

Big E explains why he was booed as a babyface

"I was in a program with Bad News Barrett," Big E began. "He was super over and had that scissor lift and was getting great reactions. The night that I dropped the title, I was blowing my comeback and getting booed and, as a babyface, that’s the worst! When you’ve got your heel rocking and rolling and you’re getting booed... oh no! Things have gone awry!", said Big E during a recent interview with The Independent.

"I ended up losing the title that night. And it got to a point afterwards where [WWE agent] Road Dogg said, ‘We need to get you to work on something and find something because we have no plans for you right now.’ Thankfully, that same day [Xavier] Woods came up to me and pitched doing a faction [group]. That took some time to get going of course!" he added.

Big E vs Drew McIntyre

Big E had successfully defended his WWE title against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage match on the September 27, 2021 edition of WWE Raw and as he was celebrating his win, Drew McIntyre made a surprise appearance as the champion stood in disbelief. McIntyre appeared on the entranceway with his sword, Angela which he pointed at Big E. A few words were exchanged between the two of them as Raw went off the air.

On the next episode of Monday Night Raw, Big E and Drew defeated Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a tag-team match. After the contest, Big E accepted McIntyre's challenge. Big E told McIntyre, "You want this so bad? Crown Jewel. You and me. It's on. I'll see you there."

Big E has officially accepted Drew McIntyre's challenge for the WWE Championship. The fight is set to take place at WWE Crown Jewel which will be held on October 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.