Why Was Former NXT Star Toni Storm Released By WWE Months After Joining SmackDown?

According to a number of reports former NXT UK women's champion Toni Storm has been released by WWE. The 26-year-old had made the move from NXT to WWE SmackDown a few months back when she fought Zelina Vega and won. So it comes as a surprise to hear that WWE releases Toni Storm so soon and early in her career.

Initially, it was rumoured that WWE cut her from the roster because of the recent budget cuts they are undergoing. But that does not seem to be the case. According to a report from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Storm is on her way out of WWE because she chose to leave. She asked WWE for permission to let her go and WWE obliged given that they are undergoing massive budget cuts it would have been very difficult for them to explain why they did not release her.

After the original tweet from Sapp, he has reported some additional information regarding the whole incident. The report states that Storm's entourage says she is doing 'fine' when asked about the circumstances around her release. "We reached out to people close to Toni said that things were fine when we asked about extenuating circumstances, and how she was doing," said Sapp through Fightful Select.

Toni Storm released from WWE: Wrestlers react

All this news comes just a week after Storm fought in a triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks with the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship belt up for grabs. While she did end losing the fight, it was a big step up for her and everyone assumed that at the age of 26 she would only go further up in her career. Many of her competitors and colleagues were surprised and sad to see her leave but they all had the utmost respect for her.

Becky Lynch shared a photo of Storm on her Instagram story with the words "I hope we meet in the ring one day." While the two never got to be in the ring together or against each other many believe it would have been a fun rivalry to watch. Though they did come close to fighting each other had Storm won the women's Royal Rumble match and faced Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Former WWE superstar Virgil also had some wonderful words for Storm as he talked about her in his Instagram post. Virgil wrote: "Toni and I had an incredible relationship and it was much much more than a friendship. It was a bond. She was Toni and I was Tina and together we shared meatball recipes from across the globe. She was in love with my existence but not in a Major Gunns restraining order way but more like how Sasha Banks would love and respect me if she were to see me in person. Let’s crush beef and wish her the best as she is a rocket of sauce ready to be sautéed in the business. Someone’s gonna pick her up and make her magic. How do you feel about my homey?"

Image: WWE.com